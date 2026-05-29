Romania summons Russian envoy after drone crashes into apartment building

Romania summoned Russia's ambassador on Friday after a drone identified by Romanian authorities as Russian crashed into a residential building in the southeastern city of Galati, injuring two people.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said in a post on the US social media platform X that the Russian envoy was called to the Foreign Ministry following an "extremely serious incident."

"We have confirmation from the Ministry of National Defense that the drone which crashed into a residential building in Galati was of Russian origin," Toiu said.

According to Romanian authorities, a Russian drone struck a 10-story apartment block in the early hours of Friday, causing an explosion and fire that injured two people.

"Romania's security is our absolute priority," Toiu said.

She added that Bucharest would formally communicate the consequences the incident would have for diplomatic relations with Russia, as well as discuss "the next steps at the European level regarding sanctions packages."

Toiu also said Romanian President Nicusor Dan convened the Supreme Council of National Defense on Friday morning following the incident.