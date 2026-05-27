Italy issues top heat alert for Rome, three other cities on Thursday

Italy's Health Ministry issued its highest heat alert level for four major cities as a spell of hot weather grips the country, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in many locations.



The highest warning level was declared for Thursday for Rome, Florence, Bologna and Turin, meaning that even healthy people could face negative physical effects from the unseasonal heat.



Italy has seen days of sunshine and almost cloudless skies as temperatures climbed across much of the country far earlier than is typical for the season.



Temperatures are expected to ease on Friday, however, with no Italian city forecast to remain under the highest alert level heading into the weekend.



In the capital Rome, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri signed an ordinance on Wednesday introducing measures aimed at fire prevention and managing risks linked to heatwaves.



Among the measures, large public facilities equipped with cooling systems must be opened to residents on days when the highest "Red" alert level is in force.



The ordinance also requires breaks during midday hours for construction and agricultural workers in shaded or cooled areas, with ventilation or cooling systems to be provided where necessary.



Italy has seen deaths among construction workers in recent summers linked to labour during extremely hot midday conditions.

