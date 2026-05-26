EU warns Gaza cannot become 'forgotten crisis,' says situation remains dire

The European Union on Tuesday warned that Gaza "cannot become a forgotten crisis," saying humanitarian conditions in the enclave remain "very" serious amid persistent shortages of food, widespread malnutrition, and a struggling healthcare system.

"Gaza cannot become a forgotten crisis, as you rightly say. There are developments, and the situation is still very dire," European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova told reporters at press briefing in Brussels in a response to Anadolu's question.

Hrncirova said humanitarian aid entering Gaza remains "very insufficient and uneven," with access varying significantly over time and supplies often failing to reach those in need.

She warned that acute malnutrition affects a majority of children in Gaza and said that while famine was contained in 2025, the risk has not disappeared.

"We have managed to contain famine last year in Gaza, but this doesn't mean that famine cannot come back," she said.

According to Hrncirova, prolonged shortages have left people dependent on very limited food supplies, with little or no access to meat, fresh vegetables and fruit, conditions she said are increasingly affecting public health.

She also described worsening sanitation conditions, saying children are playing near large accumulations of waste because garbage collection systems are no longer functioning.

The medical system has also been severely affected, with hospitals and doctors lacking basic equipment needed to treat patients, she added.

Hrncirova said some medical items, including prosthetic limbs and stents, cannot enter Gaza as they are classified as dual-use goods, forcing some patients to await evacuation for treatment.

The spokesperson also said the Gaza crisis demonstrates the need to rethink international humanitarian mechanisms.

"The example of Gaza is a very good example of why we need to reset, why we need the reform of the humanitarian system, because the system that was basically designed after the Second World War did not really take into account such a long-dragging-on crisis," Hrncirova said.

"We need to basically reform and bring new elements into the humanitarian system around the world," she added.

The European Commission is due to present a communique on humanitarian aid reform on Wednesday, Hrncirova announced.