Poland accuses US of political interference after ex-Justice Minister Ziobro granted visa

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski accused the US of political interference over its decision to grant a visa to ex-Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, allowing him to travel to America despite facing criminal charges in Poland.

In a Saturday interview with Politico, Sikorski said Warsaw viewed the visa decision as political intervention in Poland's domestic affairs and added that he had personally communicated Poland's dissatisfaction to a senior US official. According to Sikorski, Ziobro obtained a journalist visa under false pretenses and publicly indicated plans to organize political activity among the Polish diaspora in the US.

Poland's current government has tried to separate political disagreements with the Trump administration from the broader strategic relationship with Washington.

As justice minister and attorney general under the former Law and Justice government, Ziobro became one of the principal architects of Poland's judicial overhaul, reforms that triggered years of conflict with Brussels over rule-of-law concerns.

Polish prosecutors have brought 26 charges against him, linked to alleged misuse of money from the Justice Fund, a state fund intended to support crime victims that prosecutors allege was used for political purposes. Polish authorities have also linked investigations to procurement decisions, including surveillance technology later allegedly used against opposition figures and journalists. Ziobro denies wrongdoing and argues the case is politically motivated.

For the Donald Tusk government, securing his appearance before a Polish court has become a test case for its promise to restore accountability after the Law and Justice (PiS) era that ended in 2023.

The controversy grew after reports that senior US officials helped accelerate Ziobro's visa process.

Poland remains one of America's closest European security partners and continues deep military integration through programs, including F-35 deliveries, Patriot systems and broader eastern-flank cooperation.



