Macron endorses repeal of France’s colonial slavery laws

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday endorsed the repeal of centuries-old royal decrees that codified slavery in French colonies, saying their continued existence was incompatible with the values of the republic.

Speaking at the Elysee Palace during a ceremony marking 25 years since France officially recognized slavery and the slave trade as crimes against humanity, Macron said the issue of reparations linked to slavery's legacy must be addressed, while warning against "false promises."

Macron backed a parliamentary proposal to formally revoke the "Code Noir," a series of 17th- and 18th-century laws regulating slavery in French territories that were never officially repealed after abolition.

He said France must confront its history honestly and acknowledged that the country could never fully repair the suffering caused by slavery.

The French president also announced a joint research initiative with Ghana to study the long-term effects of slavery and provide recommendations for policymakers.

Macron's remarks marked a shift from longstanding political reluctance in France to publicly discuss reparations, as pressure grows from activists and lawmakers to address racism and inequalities linked to the country's colonial past.