US wildfires, stormsand heatwave place millions under weather alerts

Multiple severe weather events across the US have placed millions of people under weather advisories, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Wildfires are raging in California, while storms and flood threats are affecting the Midwest and extreme heat is gripping the Northeast.

Near Southern California, evacuation orders and warnings remained in effect on Tuesday as wildfires raged near Burro Peak and across the Simi Valley region.

The Sandy Fire in Simi Valley burned across nearly 1,400 acres since it began Monday morning, with only 5% of the blaze contained as of Tuesday, fire authorities said.

The fire forced on Monday more than 10,000 homes in the region to be put under evacuation orders. Firefighters are still battling to contain the wildfire.

On Tuesday, parts of Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest experienced widespread showers and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing flash flooding as a result of the rainfall.

More than 53 million people from southwestern Texas to northern Vermont are under severe storm threats.

Meanwhile, residents in the north-east of the country and in New England are grappling with the effects of a record-breaking heatwave.

Heat advisories affecting 32 million people are in effect in a region including cities such as Philadelphia, Boston and New York.

This is only the second time in history that a heat advisory has been issued for New York City in May.