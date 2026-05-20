Germany says no reliable confirmation of US troop withdrawal

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday he has not yet received any binding plans from the US regarding the withdrawal of American troops from his country.

There is "still no truly reliable confirmation" of this, he stated after a meeting of the parliamentary defense committee in Berlin.

There are reports that the number of US brigades in Europe is to be reduced by one unit. "The extent to which troops stationed in Germany will be affected by this remains to be seen," the German Press Agency (dpa) cited the minister as saying.

On Tuesday, US General and NATO Supreme Commander Alexus Grynkewich said that the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Europe announced by US President Donald Trump would largely take place through the return of a so-called Brigade Combat Team.

Regarding possible further adjustments to US troop levels in Europe, Grynkewich said he did not expect any other announcements in the near term.

The NATO leader said a stronger European role within the alliance would enable the US to gradually reduce its military presence on the continent.