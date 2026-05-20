Europe blasts Israel’s treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

Several European countries and lawmakers on Wednesday condemned Israel's treatment of activists detained aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Reactions came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition partner and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted footage of the detained activists, intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, zip-tied and forced to kneel.

France summoned Israel's ambassador to express "indignation," with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot calling Ben-Gvir's actions "unacceptable" and demanding the release of French citizens "as soon as possible."

"The actions of Mr. Ben-Gvir toward the passengers of the Global Sumud flotilla, condemned even by his own colleagues in the Israeli government, are unacceptable," Barrot wrote on the US social media company X.

Barrot said Paris repeatedly expressed its disapproval of the flotilla initiative, but stressed that French nationals "must be treated with respect and released as soon as possible."

Spain also summoned Israel's charge d'affaires after Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares denounced the "monstrous", "inhumane" and "disgraceful" treatment of activists aboard the flotilla.

"I repeat, this treatment is monstrous, it is disgraceful, it is inhumane," said Albares, demanding "a public apology from Israel."

Italy announced it will summon Israel's ambassador after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the "unacceptable" treatment.

"The images of Israeli Minister Ben Gvir are unacceptable. It is unacceptable that these protesters, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates their human dignity," they said in a statement.

The Italian government said it was taking immediate steps "at the highest institutional levels" to secure the release of Italians involved in the incident and demanded formal clarification and an apology from Israel.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was "truly appalled" by the footage, saying it violated "the most basic standards of respect and dignity."

"We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and all those involved," Cooper wrote on X.

Belgium summoned Israel's ambassador after Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot described the "deeply disturbing" and "unacceptable" treatment of the activists.

"The images circulating of the treatment of the Flotilla activists are deeply disturbing. People held captive, bound, forced face down, and a government minister broadcasting their humiliation on social media," wrote Prevot.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen also condemned the "shocking and unacceptable" footage, saying the treatment of detainees "violates basic human dignity."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin described it as "shocking behaviour" and said it constituted "a breach of international law," while Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister Tanja Fajon called the treatment of the activists "appalling, shocking & utterly unacceptable."

Greece also condemned the treatment of activists, with the Foreign Ministry calling Ben-Gvir's conduct "unacceptable and absolutely condemnable."

"We demand full respect for international humanitarian law and human rights and call on the Israeli authorities to proceed with the rapid completion of all procedures and the immediate release of the Greek citizens," it said in a statement.

Poland and Portugal also voiced concern about the incident and demanded explanations from Israel, stressing the need to respect international law and human dignity.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel. The convoy was carrying 428 people from 44 countries after departing from Marmaris in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip imposed since 2007.

EUROPEAN LAWMAKERS DEMAND SANCTIONS



Several European lawmakers and political figures also condemned Israel's actions and demanded sanctions and the release of detainees.

Kostas Arvanitis, vice president of The Left group in the European Parliament, condemned what he described as the "piracy" against the flotilla and demanded the immediate release of all detainees, including 19 Greek nationals.

German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert described Ben-Gvir's treatment of detainees as "wholly unacceptable and incompatible with the basic values of our countries."

Italian opposition leader and former premier Giuseppe Conte accused Ben-Gvir of humiliating activists after an "illegal arrest" in international waters involving Italian lawmaker Dario Carotenuto, and urged sanctions against the Israeli government.

Italian Sen. Matteo Renzi described Ben-Gvir as a "political criminal" and urged his government to act "concretely, not with useless press releases."

Irish lawmaker Paul Murphy shared footage showing Irish citizen Caitriona Graham in detention. He accused Israel of abducting activists in international waters and subjecting them to "humiliation, stress positions, aggression and violence."

French European Parliament member Manon Aubry demanded immediate sanctions against the Israeli government, while Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said Israel "must explain itself, dismiss Ben Gvir and apologize to the world."

French lawmaker Gabrielle Cathala said Ben-Gvir "must be arrested," while MP Thomas Portes accused Israel of using "terrorist methods."