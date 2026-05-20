Belgian navy deploys drone for North Sea surveillance missions

Belgium has deployed a drone for surveillance missions over the North Sea until mid-July, Belga News Agency reported on Wednesday.

"Thanks to this technology, we can act faster and more precisely," Nathalie Balcaen of the Agency for Maritime and Coastal Services said.

The unmanned aircraft, operating from the Lombardsijde military base, will be used to monitor maritime activity in the region, officials said.

The drone will reportedly be used to detect illegal fishing, unidentified vessels, marine pollution and migrant movements, and to support search and rescue operations.

Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre Director Dries Boodts told broadcaster Focus & WTV that the system could improve rescue efficiency by allowing crewed assets to focus solely on rescue operations.

The fuel-powered drone can remain airborne for up to six hours and operate in adverse weather conditions while providing real-time imaging capabilities.

Belgium is using the drone on loan from the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). It is the third consecutive year of deployment, but the first time it has operated from Belgian territory. Previous deployments were based in France.

Joint exercises with French and Dutch coast guards were conducted last week, Belga reported.