Eurovision final kicks off in Vienna amid Israel participation row

Twenty-five acts will compete in the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna on Saturday, with political tensions over Israel's participation overshadowing the 70th edition of the world's biggest live music event.



Five countries, including Spain, are boycotting this year's contest in protest against Israel's military campaign in Gaza and Israel's inclusion in the competition.



Bookmakers have installed Finland, Greece and Australia among the leading favourites to win the contest, which is expected to draw millions of television viewers across Europe and beyond. Australia has competed in Eurovision for years as a non-European guest nation.



The winner is expected to be announced shortly after 1 am (2300 GMT) following Eurovision's traditionally lengthy voting process.



Austria secured hosting rights after countertenor JJ won last year's contest in Basel. As host nation, Austria automatically qualified for the final alongside the so-called "Big Five" contributors France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.



Germany will be represented by singer Sarah Engels, 33, who will perform the dance track "Fire" as the second act of the evening.



Countries eliminated during this year's semi-finals included Portugal, Luxembourg, Switzerland and San Marino.



