2 Palestinians killed, 3 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza City despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian vehicle in Gaza City.

In a statement, the Gaza Civil Defense Authority said that "martyrs and wounded fell as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian vehicle near Al-Wahda Tower on Al-Shifa Street in western Gaza City."

Medical sources told Anadolu that the airstrike resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians and injuries to three others.

The strike occurred in areas from which the Israeli army withdrew under the ceasefire agreement.

The "yellow line" refers to a line to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of the second phase of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in the enclave. The line separates areas under full Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a two-year war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing at least 870 people and injuring 2,543 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.