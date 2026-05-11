France confirms 1st hantavirus case linked to MV Hondius outbreak

France has recorded its first confirmed hantavirus case in a passenger repatriated from the MV Hondius cruise ship, where an outbreak was detected, the health minister said Monday.

The patient is a woman who was among five French nationals evacuated from the vessel and flown from Spain's Canary Islands to France on Sunday, Stephanie Rist told radio France Inter.

She developed symptoms during the evacuation flight between the Spanish island of Tenerife and France's Le Bourget airport near Paris.

"Tests have come back positive for hantavirus," Rist said, adding that the patient's condition had "unfortunately deteriorated overnight."

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said through US social media company X that the woman had already shown symptoms during the repatriation flight, which landed on Sunday shortly before 4.30 pm local time (1430GMT).

The four other French nationals tested negative for the virus but will remain in isolation for at least 15 days, the health minister said, adding that authorities can extend isolation measures under existing regulations.

Authorities have also identified 22 French nationals who were on earlier flights linked to the case cluster, including routes between Saint Helena and Johannesburg and between Johannesburg and Amsterdam.

The Health Ministry said eight French nationals from the Saint Helena-Johannesburg flight were placed in isolation nearly a week ago, while others have been instructed to contact health authorities and self-isolate.

Hantavirus is a rare disease usually transmitted through infected rodents or their droppings, though the strain responsible for this outbreak can also spread between humans.





