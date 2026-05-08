Japanese mayor unconscious for months removed from office

A local assembly in northeastern Japan's Akita prefecture approved a no-confidence vote on Friday against the mayor of Hachirogata, who has remained unconscious for several months after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

As a result of the vote, Mayor Kikuo Hatakeyama, 72, will officially be removed from office on May 19 in accordance with Japan's local autonomy law, Jiji Press reported.

A mayoral election for a replacement is expected to take place within 50 days.

The assembly said that, although tough, the decision was necessary to avoid disruptions to the town's administration.

According to the National Association of Chairpersons of Town and Village Assemblies, it is uncommon in Japan for a mayor to face a no-confidence motion because of health-related issues.

Hatakeyama has been unconscious since February, when he underwent emergency surgery after falling ill while working.