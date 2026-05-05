France, Italy sign declaration to boost EU digital strategy

France and Italy signed a declaration Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on Europe's digital strategy with a focus on artificial intelligence, telecoms, quantum technologies and online safety, according to the French Economy and Finance Ministry.

The agreement was signed in Paris by Adolfo Urso and Anne Le Henaff under the framework of the Quirinal Treaty.

"It is time to give a clear and irreversible impetus to the digital strategy for Europe," Urso said in the statement, stressing the need to "increase the integration of artificial intelligence into the productive fabric" and "help companies to adopt the most advanced technologies."

He added that Europe must "consolidate the European industrial innovation ecosystem" to strengthen competitiveness and "strategic autonomy."

Le Henaff said the deal reflects "a genuine convergence of our priorities at the European level," adding, "Together, we want to strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy and accelerate the development of European digital solutions."

Both sides underlined the need for closer coordination among EU member states to advance key digital initiatives and define shared priorities.

The declaration highlights the need to strengthen investment in telecom networks and ensure "a balanced approach" to spectrum management and cross-border interference.

France and Italy also emphasized boosting European technology value chains to reduce strategic dependencies, while urging stronger online protections.

They proposed introducing "a digital majority at European level" and "robust age verification mechanisms" to ensure "a safe digital environment for children and adolescents."