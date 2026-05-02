Zelenskyy claims unusual activity along Belarus-Ukraine border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Kyiv has recorded unusual activity along sections of its border with Belarus.

In a video message shared on Telegram, he said the they recorded the activity on Friday, but did not give any details.

Noting that the Ukrainian side is "closely documenting everything and keeping the situation under control," Zelenskyy added that his country will react "if necessary."

"Ukraine is ready to defend its people and its sovereignty. Everyone who is being drawn into any aggressive actions against Ukraine must understand this," he added.

Belarus has not immediately commented on Zelenskyy's remarks.



