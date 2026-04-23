UN peacekeeping chief warns of 'increasingly dangerous environment' for peacekeepers

The UN peacekeeping chief warned Thursday of an "increasingly dangerous environment" for peacekeepers, citing recent deadly incidents and growing risks on the ground.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix said five peacekeepers serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had been killed in recent weeks, underscoring the escalating threats facing UN personnel.

He said peacekeepers continue to operate in volatile conditions while working to protect civilians and maintain stability in conflict zones.

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, Lacroix said the presence of Israeli forces on Lebanese territory constitutes "a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

He stressed that a lasting solution cannot be achieved through military means alone and must instead come through a political agreement implemented by Lebanese authorities, with support from the international community. "Israel will have to do what it takes to create the space and the political and practical and security conditions for that to happen," he urged.

Lacroix also warned that peacekeeping operations are under severe financial pressure, with liquidity shortages forcing significant reductions in capacity.

He said missions have already cut about 25% of their operational capacity due to delayed or partial payments from member states.

These reductions, he noted, are having direct consequences, including diminished ability to protect civilians and respond to escalating incidents.

He cautioned that if the situation does not improve, peacekeeping operations could reach a point where they may no longer be able to carry out some of their mandated tasks.