France denies allegations of involvement in attempt to 'destabilize' Madagascar

France on Sunday denied allegations of involvement in an attempt to destabilize Madagascar.

"The French embassy (in the capital Antananarivo) formally denies the allegations currently circulating on some social media networks relating to France's alleged involvement in an attempt to destabilize Madagascar," said an embassy statement.

It questioned the origin and motives behind the information's broadcasters, citing an obvious desire to harm relations between the island nation and its former colony.

"The embassy urges everyone to exercise discernment and refrain from spreading false information," it added.

The Indian Ocean island nation remains in a fragile pollical state after Gen-Z led protests against poor living conditions, water and power shortages and corruption led to the ouster of President Andry Rajoelina last October.

France reportedly had a hand in flying Rajoelina out of Madagascar as the protests were accompanied by a military mutiny.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, Rajoelina's successor, who was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this February, has in April survived two assassination attempts, the latest involving drones that were part of a surveillance operation to identify targets which were disrupted by an anti-drone system installed at the president's residence.



