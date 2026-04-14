Spain to open office for Catholic Church abuse victims reparations

Spain on Tuesday approved the creation of an office to process compensation claims from victims of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church who were unable to seek justice through the courts.

The new body, operating under the Justice Ministry, will begin operating on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Felix Bolanos described the initiative as "a long-awaited right," saying it recognizes victims' suffering and reinforces institutional commitments to truth, justice and reparation.

Earlier this year, the Spanish government struck an agreement with the Catholic Church on how to handle sexual abuse cases.

A 2022 report by the ombudsman estimated that more than 1% of the population had suffered abuse in a religious context, which would mean there are more than 440,000 living victims.

The new office will serve as the first point of contact, handling applications, communicating with victims and collecting documentation before submitting cases to the ombudsman's office.

The ombudsman will evaluate each case and propose forms of reparation-including financial, restorative or spiritual-within a three-month period.

The proposal will then be reviewed by a Catholic Church body. In cases of disagreement, a joint commission of state institutions, church representatives and victims' associations will attempt to reach a resolution.

If no agreement is reached within the commission, the ombudsman's assessment will prevail.

The mechanism is aimed at victims whose cases cannot be prosecuted in regular courts due to factors such as statutes of limitations or the death of the alleged perpetrators.

Bolanos said the government will also launch an information campaign to ensure victims are aware of their options.