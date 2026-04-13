UK to ban high-sugar, fried foods in school meals overhaul

The UK government has unveiled plans to remove high-sugar and deep-fried foods from school menus as part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at tackling childhood obesity and improving nutrition.

The reforms, announced by the Department for Education on Monday, would update school food standards for the first time in more than a decade. Schools would be required to limit foods high in fat, salt, and sugar, increase servings of fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, and ban deep-fried items entirely. Sugary snacks would also be replaced with healthier options for most of the week.

Officials say the changes respond to growing health concerns, with one in three children leaving primary school overweight or obese, and excess sugar consumption contributing to high rates of tooth decay.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson called the move "the most ambitious overhaul of school food in a generation," adding: "Every child deserves to have delicious, nutritious food at school that gives them the energy to concentrate, learn, and thrive."

The proposals come alongside an expansion of free breakfast clubs, which is expected to benefit thousands of pupils and reduce costs for families. A nine-week public consultation has been launched, with enforcement of the new standards planned from 2027.

Health minister Sharon Hodgson said the measures would help curb rising obesity rates, adding that the government is "determined to reduce the child obesity epidemic."

The plans would also require schools to publish menus and appoint a lead governor to oversee food standards, improving transparency for parents.

Ministers say the reforms are part of a broader effort to create "the healthiest generation of children," alongside expanded free school meals and stricter oversight of school nutrition.