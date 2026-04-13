European leaders hail Hungarian opposition leader’s election victory following unofficial results

Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, claps as he celebrates, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat in the parliamentary election, in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

European leaders welcomed opposition leader Peter Magyar's victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections Sunday, describing it as a historic choice for Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken directly with Magyar to congratulate him, emphasizing what he described as the Hungarian public's attachment to the European Union.

"France welcomes the victory of democratic participation, the Hungarian people's commitment to European Union values, and Hungary's European engagement," Macron said on the US social media company X's platform.

Macron called for joint efforts toward "a more sovereign Europe" focused on security, competitiveness and democracy.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also congratulated Magyar, saying "the Hungarian people have decided," and expressed his readiness to work together.

"Let's join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe," he added.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the result as a "historic moment" not only for Hungary but for European democracy.

"I look forward to working with you for the security and prosperity of both our countries," he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also welcomed the outcome, describing it as a win for Europe and its values.

"Today, Europe and European values have won," he said, congratulating Hungarian citizens on what he called "historic elections" and expressing his readiness to work with Magyar "for a better future for all Europeans."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated Magyar on what she called a "clear election victory" while also thanking Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for years of cooperation.

Meloni said she was confident that Italy and Hungary would continue to work together "with a constructive spirit" in addressing shared European and international challenges.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the result in symbolic terms, saying: "Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the vote marked a "historic" moment, arguing that Hungarians had chosen to "turn the page" on a period he criticized for undermining the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and European sovereignty.

"This election is a powerful lesson delivered by the Hungarian people to those who sought to write its history in their place," Barrot said, adding: "Long live Europe. Long live democracy."

Magyar also said he received a congratulatory call from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following the vote.