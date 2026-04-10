Orban accuses Hungary opposition of 'organised' attempt to disrupt vote

Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday slammed Hungary's opposition days before a key parliamentary election in which the nationalist is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule.

"Our opponents will stop at nothing to seize power," Orban said in a video posted on social media, accusing the opposition of "colluding" with foreign intelligence and threatening his supporters with violence.

"This is an organised attempt to use chaos, pressure, and international vilification to call into question the decision of the Hungarian people," he said. Opinion polls show his conservative rival Peter Magyar's party is well ahead in the vote set for Sunday.