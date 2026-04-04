Ukraine imposes new sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday imposed sanctions on Russian entities providing support to Moscow's military-industrial complex, evading sanctions, operating in occupied territories, and helping build the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

According to the presidential press service, the package targets 26 individuals and 31 legal entities, including companies producing unmanned robotic systems — underwater, surface and aerial — as well as the software used to operate them.

The list also includes companies manufacturing and servicing various types of weapons, including electronic warfare systems, air defense systems, armored vehicles, submarines, ships, auxiliary fleet vessels, port equipment, and related components, it added.

"In addition, sanctions have been imposed on enterprises in the aviation sector-manufacturers and repairers of components for helicopters of the Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-171, Mi-172, and Mi-14 series," a statement said.

Another sanctions decision targets seven individuals and 11 legal entities-companies and their executives who facilitate sanctions evasion-it added.

Among them are manufacturers of components for Russian Kh-101, Kh-59M2/M2A and Iskander-K missiles. The list also includes companies engaged in illegal business activities in temporarily occupied territories and those involved in the construction of the Crimean Bridge.