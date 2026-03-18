German chancellor warns of growing transatlantic rift over war in Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday warned of mounting differences between Europe and the US over the war in Iran.

"We do not want this war to become a burden on the transatlantic partnership. We want this partnership, and we need it. And that is why we are also engaging with Washington at all levels," Merz said in his speech to the parliament in Berlin.

"We are seeking transatlantic common ground. That is why I have always made it clear that we share important goals with the United States. But we must not—and we will not—shy away from telling our partners honestly where we see things differently and where we have different interests," he added.

Merz pointed to differences over the US military action in Iran, saying there are "still many questions about this war."

"To this day, there is no convincing plan for how this operation could succeed. Washington has not consulted us and has not deemed European assistance necessary. We would have advised against pursuing this course of action in the manner in which it has been pursued thus far," he said.

"That is why we have stated that, as long as the war continues, we will not participate in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, for example, by military means. There is currently no plan for this, nor is there a mandate from the United Nations, the European Union, or NATO," Merz added.

The German leader urged stepped-up diplomatic efforts and "working toward a swift end to the war through diplomatic means."

"Europe has an interest in an end to the war," Merz reiterated.