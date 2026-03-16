Germany says Iran war has ‘nothing to do with NATO’

Germany said on Monday that the US war on Iran "has nothing to do with NATO."

"It is not NATO's war. NATO is a defensive alliance. The German government must also clearly assess the alliance's territory and its own position on participation in this war," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told journalists in Berlin.

"The expansion of combat operations would bear great risks for other partners in the Middle East and Gulf region," he added.

The German government has repeatedly stated that it would not participate in the US war on Iran.