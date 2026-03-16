EUROPES VOICE MUST BE INDEPENDENT AGAINST THOSE WHO SEEK WAR: SPAIN

Europe's voice must be 'independent' against those who seek war: Spain

Spain's foreign minister said Monday that Europe must act with an independent voice to prevent escalating wars and defend international law, warning that conflicts in the Middle East threaten both regional stability and European interests.

"Europe has to wake up at this moment when our interests, the interests and the well-being of our citizens, and our values are at stake in many scenarios around the world," Jose Manuel Albares told reporters ahead of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

He said Europe must promote diplomacy and negotiations rather than military escalation.

"The voice of Europe at this moment has to be an independent, sovereign voice, a voice that introduces reason, diplomacy, dialogue and negotiation where others seek war and confrontation," he said.

He described the situation in Lebanon as "a disgrace for humanity," citing nearly one million displaced people and warning against the possibility of a ground invasion by Israel.

"The risk of a ground invasion by Israel in a sovereign country would be a huge mistake," Albares said, adding that attacks against the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, represent "a systematic violation of international humanitarian law."

The minister also expressed concern that the war in the Middle East is overshadowing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Albares noted that the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire has not begun and that there are no clear prospects for the territory's future, while humanitarian aid is not entering, and in the West Bank, the expansion of settlements and violence by settlers continues.

He said Europe "must raise its voice" to push for peaceful coexistence and defend international law while protecting European citizens from the economic and humanitarian consequences of the Middle East conflict, including rising energy prices and possible refugee flows.

"Nothing should be done that adds further tension, further escalation. What must be done is to stop the bombings, to stop the missile launches against all countries in the Middle East," he urged.