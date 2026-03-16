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News Europe Britain working with allies on plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz, Starmer says

Britain working with allies on plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz, Starmer says

Reuters EUROPE
Published March 16,2026
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BRITAIN WORKING WITH ALLIES ON PLAN TO REOPEN STRAIT OF HORMUZ, STARMER SAYS
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (REUTERS Photo)

Britain is working with allies on a collective plan to ⁠reopen the ⁠Strait of Hormuz and restore freedom of navigation in the ⁠Middle East, but it will not be easy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

"Ultimately, we have to reopen the ⁠Strait of ⁠Hormuz to ensure stability in the (oil) market. That is not a simple task," Starmer told reporters.

"So we're working with all ⁠of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom ⁠of ‌navigation ‌in the region ⁠as quickly as ‌possible and ease the economic ⁠impact."