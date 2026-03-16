Britain working with allies on plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz, Starmer says

Britain is working with allies on a collective plan to ⁠reopen the ⁠Strait of Hormuz and restore freedom of navigation in the ⁠Middle East, but it will not be easy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

"Ultimately, we have to reopen the ⁠Strait of ⁠Hormuz to ensure stability in the (oil) market. That is not a simple task," Starmer told reporters.

"So we're working with all ⁠of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom ⁠of ‌navigation ‌in the region ⁠as quickly as ‌possible and ease the economic ⁠impact."





























