2 die after invasive meningitis outbreak at UK’s University of Kent: Health agency

Two people died following an outbreak of "invasive" meningitis at the University of Kent, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Sunday.

In a statement, UKHSA said 11 other people have also fallen ill and that antibiotics are being arranged for some students in the area.

Both of the people who have died are believed to be between 18 and 21, with one also confirmed to be a student.

"Specialists at the UKHSA are interviewing affected individuals and their families to help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread," the statement said.

Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms of meningitis and septicemia should seek medical help urgently, it added.

Meningitis is a serious infection that causes inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and requires prompt treatment.