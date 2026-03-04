Merz says he urged Trump to increase pressure on Putin

US President Donald Trump (R) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking after ⁠a meeting with ⁠Donald Trump on Tuesday, said he had urged the president to ⁠put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

"Russia is playing for time here, and in doing so is also acting against the ⁠will ⁠of the American president. In today's talks, I called for increasing the pressure on Moscow," he told reporters.

The United States, Russia and Ukraine ⁠are taking part in trilateral talks aimed at securing a peace deal. Merz, though, said only a pact supported by Europe could ⁠be ‌lasting.

"We ‌are not prepared ⁠to accept ‌an agreement that is negotiated over our ⁠heads," he said.