Norway rules out nuclear weapons at home in peacetime, plans talks with France on deterrence

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Tuesday that Norway would hold discussions with Paris on its newly announced nuclear deterrence plan but ruled out deploying nuclear weapons on its soil during peacetime.

"We are ready to discuss this within the framework of a partnership agreement with France. But our nuclear policy remains firm. We will not have nuclear weapons on Norwegian soil in peacetime," Eide told Parliament, according to the VG newspaper.

His statement came one day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in the number of nuclear warheads under a new doctrine of "advanced nuclear deterrence" and declared that France will no longer disclose the size of its stockpile.

Outlining a broader European dimension to France's deterrence, Macron said Germany would play a key role in the initiative, joined by other partners such as the UK, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark.

Eide confirmed that Norway had also been contacted by French authorities before the weekend, underlining that they had not rejected the invitation but had decided to conduct further detailed assessments in dialogue with Paris.

"The government prioritizes cooperation with Northern European partners," he added while announcing closer cooperation with the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Poland.

