More minors in Norway want to reduce their social media use

More Norwegian children and young people want to reduce their social media use, according to a new survey.

A new report from the Norwegian Media Authority said that 38% of surveyed children and young people say they spend too much time on social media, while 30% wish they could log off more often, public broadcaster NRK reported.

The survey, done of 1,750 young age 9-18, said there has been a slight increase among those concerned about their own social media use since the last time it was done in 2024.

As the Norwegian Media Authority seeks to find out why the apps' functions and design make it difficult or impossible to log out, researcher Henrik Haug Saetra said major social media platforms employ experts dedicated to maximizing user engagement.

"It is called, among other things, 'addictive design'," Kamilla Steinnes, a researcher at OsloMet, told NRK.

She explained she also finds it hard to log off, explaining that short, entertaining videos create a sense of community and belonging while keeping users engaged and feeling up to date.

"If you log out, the fear of missing out increases. This makes it difficult to put your phone away," Steinnes added.

The report also said that 28% of respondents agree that social media prevents them from getting enough sleep.

The report comes amid growing efforts by countries worldwide to restrict or ban minors' use of social media.