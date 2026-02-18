Polish city launches contraceptive feed pilot to curb pigeon population

Poland's southern city of Krakow has launched a pilot program to reduce its pigeon population by distributing contraceptive-treated corn in busy public areas, city officials said on Wednesday.

Special "smart feeders" have been installed at major pigeon gathering points, including the city's Main Market Square, dispensing a daily ration of corn containing a veterinary-approved contraceptive designed to prevent reproduction without harming the birds' health or behavior.

City authorities said the method aims to address problems linked to overpopulation, including disease risks, food shortages and damage to historic architecture, while maintaining a humane approach, according to TVP World.

"The solution is safe for humans and other animals, and its goal is to improve the birds' condition and reduce problems associated with overpopulation," officials said.

Authorities said they expect the initiative to improve cleanliness, pedestrian safety and reduce disruptions caused by large flocks.

The initiative allows two delivery methods: Birds can consume the treated grain directly from feeders, or the contraceptive can be administered intranasally, a minimally invasive technique intended to ensure the drug is effective.

The project is being carried out jointly by Krakow City Hall, the Dzikusy Salamandry Foundation, scientists and animal welfare specialists.

Officials said similar programs in other European cities, including Brussels, have reduced pigeon numbers without resorting to trapping or culling.