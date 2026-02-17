Zelensky warns of further Russian attacks on energy facilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned of another massive Russian attack on energy facilities in Ukraine .



"Russia cannot resist the temptation and wants to deal a painful blow to Ukrainians in the last days of the winter cold," Zelensky said in a video message, hours before a fresh round of peace talks were due to take place in Geneva on Tuesday.



Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in the Swiss city, but accused Moscow of being unwilling to compromise.



"Russia rejects everything, continues its assaults on the front lines and airstrikes on our cities and energy supplies," the Ukrainian leader said.



The Kremlin must be forced to make peace with new sanctions, he argued, while urging Western allies to deliver anti-aircraft weapons.



"It is necessary that what we discussed with our partners in Munich be implemented promptly," he underlined, with delays only increasing the damage caused by Russian attacks.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion with Western help for almost four years.



Over the winter, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities with combat drones and missiles.



In one of the harshest winters in years, millions of Ukrainians are suffering from power, heating and water outages.

