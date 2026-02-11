Third infant death reported in France amid baby formula recall

French health authorities reported a third infant death linked to baby formula amid recent recalls of baby food products across Europe.

The Health Ministry's health crisis center announced that "three reports of infant deaths have been brought to the attention of French health authorities," according to the BFMTV broadcaster.

It noted that the reports concerned children who were reported to have consumed infant formula subject to the recalls.

Two infant deaths were reported Dec. 23 and Jan. 8.

"To date, no causal link has been scientifically established. Judicial investigations are underway regarding these reports," the health crisis center noted.

Since late 2025, several brands, including Nestle and Danone, have initiated voluntary recalls and withdrawals of infant formula in France and other countries due to concerns about the possible presence of the toxin known as cereulide in their products.