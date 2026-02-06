 Contact Us
News Europe Senior Russian general shot by unidentified individual in Moscow

Senior Russian general shot by unidentified individual in Moscow

A senior Russian general, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, was shot by an unknown assailant in northwestern Moscow, authorities said Friday. The gunman fled the scene, and investigators have opened a criminal case for attempted murder and illegal firearms possession.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published February 06,2026
Subscribe
SENIOR RUSSIAN GENERAL SHOT BY UNIDENTIFIED INDIVIDUAL IN MOSCOW

A senior Russian general was shot by an unidentified individual in the country's capital Moscow, the Investigative Committee said on Friday.

Citing Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, Russian state media reported that several shots were fired at Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev at a residential building in the Russian capital. She said the person who fired the shots then fled the scene.

Petrenko stated that a criminal case on attempted murder and illegal trafficking of firearms has been opened regarding the incident, which she said took place in northwestern Moscow.