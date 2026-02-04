France working to resume dialogue with Russian president: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that preparations are underway to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin while noting however that Moscow is not showing a "real intention" to negotiate peace with Ukraine.

"It is being prepared, and so discussions are taking place at a technical level," Macron told reporters during a visit to northeastern France, the French daily Le Monde reported.

"I think it would be useful, but I don't think Russia is currently willing to conclude a peace agreement (with Ukraine) in the coming days or weeks," he added.

Contact with the Kremlin was needed to negotiate security guarantees after the war, according to Macron.

"In this context, it is important that Europeans restore their own channels of discussion," he was quoted by the French daily as saying.

Macron underscored that France will continue to support Ukraine, saying that Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are "intolerable" and do not demonstrate a "genuine willingness" to negotiate for peace.