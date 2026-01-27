Thousands march in Paris over death of immigrant worker in police custody

A protest was held over the weekend in Paris over the death of a Mauritanian immigrant worker in police custody.

The violent arrest on Jan. 14 of 35-year-old El Hacen Diarra was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Around 1,000 people gathered in the French capital, responding to calls from various groups opposing police brutality.

The demonstrators demanded justice for Diarra, who died after being violently detained.

The protest, held in silence under police supervision, was attended by Diarra's family.

Demonstrators carried banners reading "Justice for El Hacen Diarra" and "No justice, no peace."

Diarra was taken into custody in Paris' 20th arrondissement for allegedly resisting arrest and allegedly possessing "a brown substance resembling cannabis" and "forged administrative documents."

His family claimed that he was subjected to police violence in front of the migrant workers' hostel where he lived.

Footage captured by local residents showed two officers punching a person on the ground.

During a review of the footage requested by the family, Diarra was heard saying "You are suffocating me."

Paris prosecutors noted that the officers' body cameras were not operational at the time due to depleted batteries.

An investigation has been launched under the charge of "causing death through intentional violence by a person representing public authority."

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez opposed the temporary suspension of the officers, while Diarra's family called for their detention.





