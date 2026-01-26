German defense minister calls for US apology after Trump’s Afghanistan remarks

Germany's defense minister called on US President Donald Trump to apologize for dismissing NATO allies' contributions in Afghanistan, saying the remarks showed disrespect to allied soldiers who died serving alongside American forces.

"An apology for the families of fallen soldiers would be a sign of decency, respect, and also insight," Boris Pistorius said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD late Sunday. He described Trump's criticism as "indecent and disrespectful."

Trump claimed during an interview with Fox News last week that the US never needed NATO troops in Afghanistan, and alleged that allied forces stayed away from front lines during the conflict.

The comments sparked outrage among European allies, particularly in Denmark, Germany and the UK, whose militaries suffered casualties during the 20-year mission.

Pistorius emphasized that all NATO partners stood by the US after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. "To claim something different today is simply not true," the minister stressed.

The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the US remain the only time NATO has invoked Article 5, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all. In response, member states sent thousands of troops to Afghanistan.

Asked whether he would raise this issue directly with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Pistorius said: "Certainly, as soon as I see him."

Germany lost 59 soldiers during its Afghanistan deployment from 2001 to 2021. Britain suffered 457 combat deaths, while Denmark lost 43 troops.