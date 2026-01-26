Five people missing after fire at food factory in central Greece, official says

Five ⁠people were missing on Monday after a fire ‍at a food factory near ‌the city ‍of Trikala in central Greece, a fire brigade official told Reuters.

The official said 13 people were at the factory when the fire broke out and eight ⁠of them had managed to get out of the facility.

The official said the cause of the fire, which erupted ‌in the early morning hours, was not clear. Local media reported that a large explosion ‍was heard before the ‍fire.

Around 40 ‍firefighters and 13 ⁠trucks have ‍been deployed to the factory, the fire brigade official said.