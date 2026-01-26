Belgium’s rail sector hit by 5-day strike over reform plans

A five-day nationwide rail strike began late Sunday in Belgium, disrupting public transport services and adding pressure to road traffic, particularly in the northern region of Flanders.

Railway unions launched the strike in protest against several government reform plans, including proposals to abolish permanent contracts for newly hired staff, the Belga news agency reported.

The industrial action is due to continue until Friday evening.

The disruption was felt on Monday morning as traffic jams on Flemish motorways stretched to as long as 240 kilometers, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre. Several accidents caused delays of more than an hour.

While traffic volumes were high across the region, they were not considered exceptional, officials said, warning that conditions could worsen in the coming days as train services are expected to be further reduced.

Transport disruption is also expected to intensify in Wallonia, where unions at public transport operator TEC have announced strike action from Jan. 26 to 30.

Speaking later on Monday, Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke described the strike as "unreasonable," saying negotiations with the unions had been exhausted.

"There is a time for everything, but the time for negotiation has now passed," Crucke told Radio 1.

He said the government had already reached two draft agreements with union leaders on reforming the railway statute, but both were rejected by union members.

"I negotiated with the unions for dozens of hours. I did not force anyone to sign an agreement," he said.

"It is the right of the rank and file not to agree, but it is also the right of the government to say: We are taking our responsibility and moving forward."

Crucke argued that the reforms are necessary to prepare national rail operator SNCB/NMBS for the mandatory liberalization of the rail sector in 2032.

"I do not want railway employees to lose their jobs because there is no flexibility, or because they did not see the competition coming," he said.