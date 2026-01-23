French foreign minister to visit Greenland 'in coming weeks'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday announced that he will travel to Greenland "in the coming weeks" to inaugurate France's new consulate in the territory's capital, Nuuk.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV-RMC, Barrot said the visit will take place at the invitation of Danish and Greenlandic authorities.

The consulate is scheduled to officially open on Feb. 6.

The decision to establish a French consulate in Nuuk was taken last summer during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Arctic territory, reflecting growing diplomatic engagement in the region.

Asked about a reported "framework" between US President Donald Trump and NATO concerning Greenland, Barrot said he did not have "the details" of such an arrangement.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Trump met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The US president later announced that a framework for a potential deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been established. He also dropped the threat to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose his acquisition bid.

The US president has shown interest in Greenland because of its strategic Arctic location, rich mineral resources and concerns about increasing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.



