Germany vows to take countermeasures against further US tariffs

Germany is determined to respond to further U.S. tariffs with effective countermeasures, said a German government spokesperson on Monday, warning that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats are unacceptable and risk escalating the trade conflict.
"We are determined to respond with effective countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs. We will also prepare further economic policy measures if necessary, and if so, as early as February," said the spokesperson in Berlin.
"There is broad consensus among the member states of the European Union on this. It is important that the European Union now presents a united front on this issue," he added.