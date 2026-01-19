Economy is 'Trump-proof,' Swedish finance minister says after US tariff threat

In response to a tariff threat by the US president over Greenland, Sweden's finance minister said the country's economy is "Trump-proof."

Reacting to Donald Trump's plan to impose levies on European nations that oppose the Danish territory's acquisition and sent a small number of troops there, Elisabeth Svantesson said raising tariffs on allies and partners in an attempt to "buy" Greenland is "utterly absurd."

"Boundary after boundary is crossed, and now we are witnessing a new low in trade policy," she wrote on US social media company X on Sunday, stressing that they will not allow "ourselves to be blackmailed."

She said Sweden stands firm both politically and economically," but admitted that many people feel "anxious and wonder" what may happen next.

"My message is that the Swedish economy is Trump-proof and that our public finances are strong," Svantesson asserted, adding that Swedish people can feel calm and confident, even in this "difficult situation."

Trump has sought control of Greenland for national security and to deter rivals such as China and Russia. In an escalation on Saturday, he said Washington will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland from Feb. 1, which will rise to 25% in June until there's a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland."

In response, European leaders vowed commitment to Arctic security and to take collective measures if required.