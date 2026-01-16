Italian parliament approves resolution supporting Ukraine

Italy's parliament on Thursday approved a majority resolution reaffirming support for Ukraine, committing the government to continue assistance in coordination with NATO, the European Union, the G7 and international allies, ANSA news agency reported.

The resolution pledges continued support for Kyiv through contributions "consistent with commitments undertaken and aimed at defending the civilian population, protecting critical infrastructure and, in the longer term, ensuring the overall security of the European continent."

The document also calls for strengthening civilian aid to Ukraine.

The term "military" support is not included in the provision with the commitments but appears in the premises.