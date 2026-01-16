IAEA: Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said he is more worried about the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine than the potential use of atomic weapons, stressing the fragile situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

In an interview published on Friday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told RTVE that while the possibility of nuclear weapons being used in the Ukraine war cannot be fully ruled out, it remains unlikely.

"I believe that the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in the context of this conflict is not very high," Grossi said. "Therefore, we are immediately more concerned about the possibility of a nuclear accident than about the use of the nuclear weapon itself."

Grossi underlined the dangers surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which he described as "the most important nuclear power plant in Europe," noting that it once supplied 20% of Ukraine's electricity. The plant, located in a combat zone and occupied by Russia, remains highly vulnerable to military activity and power outages that could disrupt cooling systems.

"The situation today is extremely fragile. It is a combat zone," he said, adding: "We are exercising this function of permanent observation and mediating between both belligerents to achieve, for example, specific ceasefires. We have already successfully negotiated four that allow us to carry out, for example, repairs on the high voltage lines that surround the plant, in order to precisely avoid radiological emergency situations."

"It is an extremely fragile and volatile situation that we follow day by day," he stressed.

IRAN HOLDS 'SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT' OF ENRICHED URANIUM

Turning to Iran, Grossi said the country continues to hold a "significant amount" of highly enriched uranium, amid tensions and suspended inspections following attacks on nuclear facilities.

"There is still a significant amount of uranium enriched to 60% isotopic purity in Iran, which is practically the level required for the manufacture of nuclear weapons," he said.

Grossi also warned against any Iranian move to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, saying: "This would only aggravate the situation of tension that is already being experienced."

To a question, the IAEA chief said the agency remains engaged in dialogue with Tehran and other key actors, including the US, to restore monitoring and prevent further escalation.





