Czech president arrives in Kyiv to hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart

Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavel was welcomed in Kyiv by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha after the Czech president visited the country's western city of Lviv, where he held talks with local authorities on Thursday.

"We look forward to meaningful talks with President (Zelenskyy) to advance our strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and peace efforts," Sybiha said on US social media company X after welcoming Pavel.

"We are grateful to Czechia and its people for standing with Ukraine," the minister added.

Pavel's visit to Ukraine marks his third since he assumed office in March 2023. He last visited Ukraine in March 2025.



