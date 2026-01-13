Germany summons Iranian ambassador over crackdown on protesters

Germany summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday to protest the violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrations, as Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicted the Tehran regime is living through its "final days and weeks."

The German Foreign Ministry announced the diplomatic summons in a statement posted on social media.

"The brutal actions of the Iranian regime against its own people are shocking," the ministry said. "We urge Iran to end the violence against its citizens and respect their rights. The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the ministry today."

Speaking during an official visit to India, Merz said Iran's leadership has lost legitimacy and can only maintain power through violence.

"When a regime can only maintain power through violence, it is effectively finished. I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime," Merz told reporters.

He said Berlin is coordinating closely with Washington, London and Paris on the crisis.

Iran has been experiencing widespread anti-government protests since last month, driven by severe economic deterioration and a historic collapse of the national currency.

Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached at least 646, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.

HRANA also reported that at least 10,721 people have been detained across protests in 585 locations nationwide, including 187 cities in all 31 provinces.