Irish universities urged to bring back oral exams to counter AI misuse

Universities in Ireland may introduce more face-to-face interviews and traditional written exams as part of new efforts to combat the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, according to guidelines from the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The recommendations, set out in a 20-page report, urge third-level institutions to redesign assessment methods to ensure student work is authentic.

One proposed measure is the routine use of "oral verification," where students would be required to discuss their assignments in person to demonstrate that the work is their own.

The HEA says the rapid growth of generative AI tools, which can produce convincing essays and other academic material, has made it increasingly difficult for lecturers to assess originality.

Rather than relying on AI-detection software, which the report describes as unreliable, the HEA recommends prioritizing human judgment and direct engagement with students. It suggests institutions establish an oral assessment safeguard, allowing staff to verify authorship through discussion, with the outcome taking precedence over written submissions.

The report stresses that integrity processes should be based on dialogue, evidence and fairness, rather than automated tools. It also suggests a potential return to more "old-fashioned" exams completed without access to technology.

While warning against improper use, the HEA emphasizes that AI should play a positive role in higher education.

Institutions are encouraged to support both staff and students in developing AI literacy and to be clear about when and how AI tools may be used in coursework.