Eurostar said it would resume all ⁠of its cross-Channel services on Wednesday but warned there ‍could still be some delays and last-minute cancellations ‌after a ‍power supply failure suspended train trips for much of Tuesday.

The disruption, caused by a fault in the system's overhead power supply, on Tuesday upended plans for thousands of passengers in London, ⁠Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

In a statement on its website on Wednesday morning, high-speed train ‌operator Eurostar said: "Services resumed today following a power issue in the Channel Tunnel yesterday and ‍some further issues with rail infrastructure overnight."

"We ‍plan to ‍run all of ⁠our services ‍today, however due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute ⁠cancellations," it ‌said.



























