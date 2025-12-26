TRILATERAL SUMMIT: ATHENS, CYPRUS AID NETANYAHUS AGENDA

A seasoned Greek journalist criticized Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration for what he called serving the interests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a trilateral summit earlier this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Greek Premier Mitsotakis, and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides on Monday met in West Jerusalem, with "defense cooperation" between the countries reportedly high on the agenda.

Speaking to Anadolu, journalist John Kountouris said the meeting demonstrated that both Greece and Greek Cypriot Administration are aligning themselves with Netanyahu's political agenda.

"Unfortunately, both Greece and (Greek) Cyprus are serving this dictator and his interests in line with the so-called 'Greater Israel' project," Kountouris said, referring to Netanyahu.

ISRAEL'S BROADER 'IMPERIALIST AGENDA' IN MIDEAST, EUROPE

He argued that Mitsotakis' visit to Israel was based on "false and misleading assumptions," adding that although energy cooperation was presented as the main justification, the real motive was linked to Israel's broader "imperialist agenda" in the Middle East and Europe.

Kountouris said that instead of condemning Israel for what he described as policies to destroy Palestinians and acts amounting to genocide, Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration are effectively rewarding Israel through such agreements.

He also pointed to Israel's alleged systematic destruction of Hellenistic cultural heritage in Palestinian territories and the killing of Greek Orthodox Christians, saying that Mitsotakis had remained silent on these issues.

'US DIRECTING GREECE, CYPRUS TO SERVE ISRAEL'S INTERESTS'

Kountouris claimed that the situation amounts to "an open betrayal of the Greek people," alleging that the US is steering both Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration to act in line with Israeli interests.

He said this policy is also connected to Washington's aim of controlling natural gas pipelines in the region, while sidelining both Russia and Türkiye as key energy players.