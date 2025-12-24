BELGIUMS JUSTICE SYSTEM UNDER STRAIN AMID SURGE IN DRUG-RELATED VIOLENCE

Belgium's justice system is facing mounting pressure as overloaded courts and overcrowded prisons undermine efforts to combat organized drug crime, raising concerns that the country is losing ground in its fight against powerful trafficking networks, the Belga news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news report, despite a rise in drug-related violence, the judicial system remains hampered by chronic underfunding and long-standing structural problems, fueling what experts and officials describe as a growing sense of impunity.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden has called for an additional €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in funding to reinforce the system, proposing that half be allocated to daily operations and half to infrastructure.

Her plans include tougher penalties for drug lords, mandatory drug testing in prisons, and measures requiring wealthy detainees to contribute to the cost of their incarceration.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin has sparked controversy by suggesting the possible deployment of the army in major cities to counter escalating drug-related violence.

Organized crime has also directly threatened political leaders. During the previous legislative term, a justice minister was forced into hiding after receiving death threats linked to criminal networks.

Beyond security concerns, Belgium's justice system is struggling with severe overcrowding. More than 2,500 convicted offenders are currently under electronic monitoring or awaiting a prison cell.

According to figures shared by prison staff unions with the Belga news agency, 499 inmates are sleeping on the floor across 19 prisons, with the problem particularly acute in Flanders.

Despite public spending on law enforcement comparable to that of neighboring countries, Belgium's courts and prisons produce weaker outcomes, analysts say. Calls for structural reform and improved management have persisted for years, but successive justice ministers have failed to deliver lasting solutions.

Public confidence in the justice system is also eroding. According to the fifth Justice Barometer, trust in Belgium's justice system continues to decline, with barely half of the population expressing confidence. Trust is lowest among working-class citizens, while only the higher middle class shows a clear majority of confidence.

Concerns are shared within the judiciary itself. A magistrate investigating organized crime in Antwerp recently warned that Belgium risks becoming a "narco-state" marked by illegal economies, corruption and violence.





